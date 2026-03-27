A survey conducted by the Lazar Research Institute for the Maariv newspaper indicates a strengthening of the Otzma Yehudit party compared to a weakening of Yesh Atid.

If the elections were held today, the Likud party would win 26 seats and Bennett's party 21. Gadi Eisenkot's 'Yashar!' party would win 13 seats, the Democrats 10, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 8, Yesh Atid 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5 and Ra'am 5.

The Religious Zionist parties (2.3%), Blue and White (2.8%), the Reservists (1.6%), and Balad (1.3%) do not pass the threshold.

A joint list of Gadi Eisenkot and Naftali Bennett becomes the largest: led by Eisenkot, it receives 33 seats, and led by Bennett, 32.

The bloc figures remain the same in both scenarios and do not allow the left bloc to form a government without relying on the Arab parties. The coalition bloc obtains 50 seats, the opposition bloc without the Arab parties obtains 60 seats, and the Arab parties with 10 seats.