A joint complex operation on Thursday, Yamam officers, with the direction of the Shin Bet and under the command of the IDF Samaria Brigade, arrested a Hamas terrorist in the Shechem (Nablus).

In 2008, the terrorist, a resident of Deir Abu Mash'al, committed several shooting attacks near Deir Qadis, in the Binyamin region, wounding several Israeli civilians.

Since committing the attacks, the terrorist fled and hid for years under the "protective custody" of the Palestinian Authority security apparatus, which provided him a de facto shelter from the Israeli authorities.

On Thursday, as the terrorist left for the first time in years, the Israeli security forces saw the opportunity and acted to arrest him.

During the Yamam raid in Shechem, the terrorist attempted to flee arrest. In response, the forces shot at his lower body, neutralizing his attempt to flee, and arrested him.

The terrorist received initial medical care in the field and was later taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet.