השמדת תשתיות טרור דובר צה"ל

The IDF published new footage on Thursday of Brigade 226 operating in southern Lebanon.

The soldiers, operating under the command of the 146th Division, are conducting targeted operations in Southern Lebanon as part of the forward defensive posture.

The soldiers have carried out over 200 strikes on Hezbollah terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

During the raids, the troops eliminated multiple terrorist cells and dismantled dozens of terrorist structures, including weapons storage facilities and buildings used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The IDF stated that it will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which deliberately chose to attack Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli civilians."