קריסת המבנים וקולות הקשר מהתקיפה דובר צה"ל

The IDF published impressive footage on Thursday from the Air Force's operations in the heart of Beirut, Lebanon.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, struck more than 100 Hezbollah terror targets in the Lebanese capital.

Among the targets that were struck and completely destroyed were high-rise buildings in Beirut's southern neighborhoods. According to IDF intelligence, these buildings were used as operational command centers for the elite Radwan Force and command and control centers for Hezbollah's top brass.

In the footage, the pilots are heard receiving final approval for the attack: "I have received permission, the structure has completely collapsed," the forces reported after bombs destroyed the terrorist infrastructure.