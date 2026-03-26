IDF strikes targeting weapon production sites IDF Spokesperson

Over the past day, more than 60 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, completed several waves of strikes, during which more than 150 munitions were used for dismantling key weapons production sites across Tehran and central Iran.

Yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the waves of strikes, the IDF struck additional sites at the Iranian regime’s main facility for missiles and defense systems production in Parchin.

Among the sites targeted:

* A defense systems production facility. The systems developed over the years at the facility have been deployed across various sites of the regime’s ballistic missile array.

* A factory for casting and filling warheads with explosive materials.

* A site for mixing and casting engines for the development of ballistic missiles.

* A site for manufacturing critical components used in the development processes of solid-fuel ballistic missiles.

In addition, overnight, additional waves of strikes were completed in various areas in central Iran, during which the following were targeted:

* A production site belonging to the ‘Quds Force’ unit in Isfahan.

* A military industry fort the production of defense systems in Isfahan.

* Weapons production sites.

The IDF stated that the weapons and defense systems developed at the targeted sites were used by the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies, foremost among them Hezbollah and the Houthis.

"The IDF will continue to expand its operations against the Iranian regime’s production infrastructure in order to disrupt its ability to manufacture weapons that were developed over the years," the military stated.