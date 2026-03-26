In recent days, IDF troops of the 162nd Division have begun targeted ground activities against additional targets in southern Lebanon, alongside the 91st, and 36th Divisions.

After two years of combat in the Gaza Strip, and following the completion of preparations for the next assignment on the Northern Front, the 162nd Division will now operate in key areas in southern Lebanon with the aim of enhancing the forward defensive posture. This comes alongside the continued forward defense mission to thwart direct threats and ensure an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel.

Prior to the troops’ entrance, the IDF struck numerous targets in the area using artillery and Israeli Air Force aircraft.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the attack on Israel and operate on behalf of the Iranian regime, and will not allow harm to Israeli civilians," the military stated.