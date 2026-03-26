תיעוד מחיסול מחבלי חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers continue their forward defense activity to maintain a forward defensive posture in order to defend the residents of northern Israel.

In recent days, IDF troops have eliminated over 30 Hezbollah terrorists, including approximately 10 terrorists from the Radwan Force. The terrorists were eliminated in various brigade activities involving Israeli Air Force strikes, tank fire, snipers activity, and drones.

In one operation, IDF troops identified several Hezbollah terrorists operating within a building. Minutes after identification, the troops struck the building and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, the troops dismantled dozens of Hezbollah infrastructure sites and stockpiles of weapons.