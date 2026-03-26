Once again Israel finds itself at war; but not really “again". Since October 7th 2023 we are in the midst of one very long one. But once again, yeshiva and seminary students and their parents find themselves in the big dilemma as to what to do. Escape as fast as possible to home since missiles are falling and, after all, students are on their own in a foreign country? Or, alternatively, stay in Israel because Israel is home and it’s the right thing to do? Inevitably emotions run deep.

Narrative One:

It is “Bein HaZmanim", schools are not formally in session and no “formal" Torah study is being lost. What parent doesn’t want to have their child at their Seder table? As it is, it is challenging to be in Israel for Pesach if you hold two days (three this year). And let’s be honest, who couldn’t use a break from sirens and running to shelters in the middle of the night?

Despite Israeli security warnings, if you may have to go through Egypt or Jordan to get home, often at exorbitant prices, so be it. Organizations charter planes and promote themselves stating, “every parent worried about next year should know that their child will get home in a war thanks to us". And all the well-meaning neighbors applaud you for doing the right thing and being responsible parents unlike those who leave their kids to fend for themselves in a war.

Narrative Two:

Israel is our one and only home and really everyone needs to be here and ideally NOW. After all, Mashiach may be coming this week and if you don’t stay you won’t merit the Geula. Turning one’s back on Israel at times like this puts into question how much you care about Israel; you are a Galut Jew.

War stress or anxiety? Zionism demands you just decide to cope. We never promised you a rose garden. Family being together is nice but, in the end of the day, supporting Israel trumps all. And travel via Egypt to celebrate Yetziat Mizrayim? Terrible! Evacuation? Repatriation? Ein Lanu Eretz Acheret!

Nuance?

Almost nowhere to be found. Unfortunately, our culture in the social media era isn’t built for nuance. But, despite that culture, extreme positions, even if they resonate, are still, well, extreme. Nuance, albeit harder to grasp, is usually more reflective of reality. Yes, polar opposite approaches can both reflect truth.

Is every student and every family a cut and paste of our own personal circumstances? If we go one step beyond the soundbite we will realize that not every student is cut out to be a war hero. But, even for those that are, can we really claim that the student making Aliyah this summer and/or drafting next fall is not supporting Israel if they sit at their Zeidy’s Seder next week, even during an Israeli war, in Miami? A Galut Jew? Won’t be part of the Geula? Narrative two is terribly unfair.

But narrative one is also unfair. Somewhere along the line, a Pesach culture was has developed that has, ironically, enslaved our community to one particular model. Not EVERY family ABSOLUTELY needs to ALWAYS have everyone together for Pesach, and certainly not at all costs. Not every family has the means to pay close to $3000 for this luxury. Travel agencies offer special packages, promoted via fancy fliers for “Evacuation“ or “Repatriation".

Some of the graphics actually juxtapose an Israel burning to the ground or flying over the pyramids of Egypt with landing next to the Statue of Liberty. Really? Have we lost our collective minds?

In reality it is totally reasonable, and even extremely positive, to remain in Israel during challenging times.

Yeshivot and seminaries have run six years straight under abnormal circumstances and have effectively taken care of their students, emotionally as well as physically. Those that stay in Israel are NOT on the streets; they are not “Kol Dichfin" wandering Jews. There are organizations such as World Mizrachi, Keren Kayemet L’Yisrael, and MASA who help our institutions help students stay! Chesed opportunities are everywhere and our children and students become a major force when Israel is in need.

This is no longer the 1980’s when a year in yeshiva and seminary included packing up your bags, being kicked out of the dormitory, and being left to fend for yourself. Unfortunately, that old 1980’s image allows for confirmation bias for students who just want to be home and for parents who find it hard to let go of their children for this particular Chag.

It may not be possible to change a culture, but it certainly IS possible to change a culture - over time. On an individual level I call upon our community leaders to call out one-sided narratives that do not take into account personal circumstances. But at the same time I call upon our community leadership to call out an equally troubling phenomenon I call “2020’s Pesach".

Mitchila Ovdei Avoda Zara Hayu Avoteinu. Way back we worshiped actual idols. Nowadays, we don’t have idols but if we aren’t on guard, our community can create narratives that turn into demi-gods and from my perspective Pesach seems to have become one. Halalu Ovdei Avoda Zara V’Halalu Ovdei Avoda Zara. It’s time we counter that trend, even if changing a culture takes time.

Matza is Lechem Oni, the bread of affliction. But, at the very same time, Matza is Michla D’Me’Hemnuta, bread of Emunah. Matza commemorates the bread of slavery but, also, the bread of Geula as we left Egypt for the unknowns of the desert.

Matza is a complex carbohydrate. This Pesach can we add some complexity to our communal diet?

Rabbi David Katz is Dean of Michlelet Mevaseret Yerushalayim (MMY) and Head of the World Mizrachi Forum of Yeshivot and Midrashot