The US is having huge success in the Middle East, but because neither US President Donald Trump nor his banana-brained acolytes are sufficiently articulate to explain it, no one realizes it. Do not fret, I have you covered.

The Iraq War did not teach Washington to use power wisely. It taught it to fear power altogether. So for almost two decades, the American foreign policy establishment retreated into a self-imposed delusion about the Middle East. It insisted that stability could be engineered through process rather than power, through dialogue rather than alignment, through the management of grievances rather than the decisive defeat of threats.

It treated the region as a diplomatic puzzle when it is, in fact, a strategic arena. Nowhere has that confusion been more evident than in the persistent and growing claim that US action with Israel against Iran is reckless, destabilizing, counterproductive, and-most absurdly-not succeeding.

What is being called reckless and aimless is, in fact, the long-delayed execution of a coherent American objective: the consolidation of a regional bloc of allies-Israeli and Arab-aligned not despite their differences, but because they share a common enemy.

The war in Iran is not a detour from that objective. It is the mechanism by which it is finally being achieved.

For years, this alignment existed only in theory. It was discussed in think tanks, hinted at in quiet intelligence cooperation, and partially realized through normalization agreements such as the Abraham Accords. Yet it remained fragile, constrained by a single unresolved issue: the Palestinian Arab question, which functioned as both a political barrier and a psychological excuse.

Arab states could not openly align with Israel, we were told, because the Arab street would not tolerate it until the Palestinian Arab cause was resolved.

Iran has now destroyed that illusion.

By launching sustained attacks not only on Israel but on Gulf states-targeting airports, ports, energy infrastructure, and commercial centers-Iran has forced those same Gulf states to confront a basic reality. They face an immediate threat from Iran, which gives them common cause with Israel.

This is the turning point.

When hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones are shot down over Emirati skies, abstraction dies. When energy lifelines are threatened and shipping routes are choked, the slogans stop working. And when Iran fires more missiles at Arab states than at the Israel it claims to be fighting, the central lie of the region collapses. Israel is not the destabilizing force. Iran is.

Any regime willing to hold the entire Gulf economy hostage is not a partner to be managed. It is a threat to be confronted.

Once that reality is accepted, everything shifts. Positions that diplomacy could not move for decades begin to move in weeks. Alignments that were once whispered become explicit. The region stops pretending, and starts choosing sides.

In defense cooperation, intelligence sharing, technology integration, procurement decisions, and strategic planning, the architecture of a new regional order is being built under the pressure of war.

This is what America gets out of the conflict, and it is just obtuse and truculent to argue otherwise.

Washington has long wanted the benefits of power in the Middle East without the cost of using it. It has wanted allies who fight, not clients who wait. It has wanted a balance that holds without constant American intervention. It has failed-repeatedly-to achieve this for one simple reason: the region was divided against itself, and a divided region cannot hold a line.

Iran has solved that problem for them.

By overplaying its hand-by extending its aggression beyond Israel to the Gulf states-Iran has unified actors who previously saw their interests as more divergent. The Gulf states are not aligning with Israel because of American persuasion. They have been ignoring that for years. They are doing so because their own survival now points in the same direction.

That alignment has the potential to be durable precisely because it is not imposed. It is rooted in a shared threat perception that daily events are reinforcing. Every intercepted missile, every disrupted shipment, every threatened refinery deepens the logic of cooperation.

Critics continue to describe this as escalation, as if escalation were inherently irrational. Escalation in response to aggression is not recklessness. Not doing sowould be surrender.

What the current policy recognizes is that deterrence in the Middle East has always depended on clarity. Not ambiguity, not signaling, not carefully calibrated responses, but the unmistakable demonstration that aggression will be met with consequences that degrade the aggressor’s capacity to act. The strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including critical energy assets, are not symbolic. They reduce Iran’s ability to project power, impose costs that cannot be ignored, and force recalculation.

At the same time, they tell regional allies that American commitments are not conditional abstractions. They are operational realities. This matters more than any speech or summit ever could.

For years, Gulf states have questioned the reliability of American security guarantees. They have watched hesitations, withdrawals, and inconsistent responses. They have hedged, diversified, and explored alternative partnerships. What they are seeing now is something different: a willingness to act decisively against a common adversary. That, in turn, is drawing them back into closer alignment with Washington.

The result is a reinforcing cycle. American action strengthens regional confidence. Regional confidence leads to greater cooperation. Greater cooperation enhances collective capability. And enhanced capability further strengthens deterrence.

This is how strategic architecture is built-not through declarations, but through events that reshape incentives.

The most striking aspect of this transformation is the role of the Palestinian Arab issue. For decades, it has been treated as the central axis around which all regional dynamics revolve. It has been invoked to explain hostility, justify distance, and block normalization. It has been, in effect, the veto point on any broader alignment.

That veto is weakening.

Not because the issue has been resolved or forgotten, but because it has been overtaken. When states face direct threats, the hierarchy of concerns shifts. The Palestinian Arab issue does not disappear, but it no longer dictates strategic choices or prevents cooperation that is seen as necessary for survival.

Iran, in its attempt to position itself as the champion of that cause, has inadvertently undermined it. By expanding the conflict to include attacks on Arab states, it has reframed the regional narrative. The question is no longer who supports whom in a distant dispute. It is who is firing missiles at whom today.

This clarity is what American strategy has lacked for years. It has been obscured by competing narratives, diplomatic sensitivities, and the desire to maintain the appearance of balance. The current conflict is stripping away that ambiguity and revealing alignments that were always latent but never fully expressed.

There is also another dimension to this that is often overlooked. The alignment of Israeli and Arab states is not only about defense. It is about integration-technology, intelligence, energy, logistics. The more these systems become interconnected, the more costly it becomes to reverse course. Cooperation creates its own momentum. It generates constituencies, dependencies, and expectations.

This is how temporary alignment becomes permanent architecture.

Iran’s strategy, by contrast, is producing the opposite effect. It is accelerating cooperation among its adversaries. Every strike that is intended to intimidate is instead reinforcing the perception that Iran is the central threat that must be contained.

Even its threats to target shared energy infrastructure, including assets linked to neighboring states, reveal a strategic blindness. Energy interdependence in the Gulf is not a vulnerability to be exploited. It is a network that binds states together. Attacking it does not divide those states. It unites them in defense of a common interest.

This is why the claim that the war is destabilizing misses the point. It is destabilizing for Iran. It is clarifying for everyone else.

Of course, risks remain. The Gulf states are cautious and fear a broader conflagration. They are reluctant to move from defensive cooperation to overt offensive participation. These are real constraints, but they do not negate the underlying shift. They simply shape its pace.

The architecture is being built regardless.

What America is achieving, therefore, is not a short-term tactical victory, but a long-term strategic realignment. It is transforming a region defined by fragmentation into one increasingly organized around a shared axis of cooperation. It is doing so not by imposing order, but by enabling it to emerge under pressure.

This is what effective strategy looks like. It does not eliminate conflict. It uses conflict to produce clarity.

The irony is that this outcome was always available. The common threat and the potential for alignment always existed. What was missing was the catalyst. Iran has now provided it.

In doing so, it has made Israel less isolated, American partnerships more valuable, and the prospect of a coordinated regional defense network more plausible, not more distant.

What America gets out of the war in Iran is not chaos. It is coherence. It is the alignment of forces that were previously scattered and the emergence of a regional order that reflects actual threats rather than inherited narratives.

It is being achieved not despite the conflict, but because of it.

Nachum Kaplan is a media consultant, journalist and commentator. He has 25 years international media experience and held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR. He holds a B.A. in Politics and Indonesian from Monash University.His substack is titled Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture