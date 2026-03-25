A public opinion poll aired on Channel 13 on Wednesday found that if the elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party with 25 Knesset seats.

In second place is former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party with 18 seats, an increase from the previous poll two weeks ago. Gadi Eisenkot's party, "Yashar!," remains unchanged since the last poll with 13 seats.

The poll also found that Shas would receive 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit nine, and Yisrael Beytenu eight. Yesh Atid, UTJ, The Democrats, and Hadash-Tal would each win seven seats. The United Arab List would receive five seats, and the Religious Zionists would just scooch past the electoral threshold with four.

Blue and White, the Reservists, and Balad will be on the outside looking in.

If the Arab parties were to run together, the map changes: The Likud drops to 24 seats, and the Bennet and the joint Arab list would be tied with 17 each. In such a scenario, Netanyahu's bloc would be weakened to 54 seats, compared to the opposition's 49, with the Arab parties being able to tip the scales with their 17 seats.