IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited Rambam Health Care Campus today (Wednesday) and met with IDF troops who were wounded during operations in southern Lebanon as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

The Chief of Staff toured the various departments with the hospital’s Director General, Dr. Michal Makel, offered support for the wounded and their families, and spoke with them.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his deep appreciation, thanked and commended the medical teams and the Casualties Directorate personnel and RAM 2 for their important and meaningful work, both in routine and in emergency.

During the visit, Zamir addressed the wounded soldiers: "You demonstrate determination even after being wounded. You embody personal strength and the IDF’s fighting spirit. I salute you and deeply appreciate your significant service and your sacrifice for us."

Turning to the family members of the wounded, he said, "You carry the burden of the injury together with your loved ones and face the path to recovery. Your care and presence are an inseparable part of their rehabilitation and their victory. I am in awe of the strength you project. It gives me and all of us strength and resilience."

The Chief of Staff also praised the medical teams: "There are none like you in the world. With dedication, professionalism, and humanity, you accompany the wounded, save lives, and strengthen social resilience. Together, you are both the home front and the front line here as well. The entire IDF thanks you."

He concluded, "The IDF is committed to continuing to accompany, treat, and strengthen the wounded of the operation and all wounded and disabled IDF personnel. This is our deep moral and ethical responsibility toward those who fought and continue to fight for the State."