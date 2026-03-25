Israeli officials predict that US President Donald Trump may announce a ceasefire with Iran by the end of the week or the middle of next week at the latest.

The officials understand that Trump is seeking a month-long ceasefire, and may even announce it unilaterally by the end of the week.

The New York Times reported earlier on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued orders yesterday (Tuesday) that as much of Iran's arms industry as possible should be destroyed within 48 hours in response to US President Donald Trump's announcements on talks with Iran to end the war.

According to the report, Netanyahu issued the order after he had received a copy of the Americans' 15-point plan for the war's end.

On Monday, Netanyahu responded to Trump's statements on the talks with Iranian officials by stating that Israel would continue to defend its interests even if the United States no matter the circumstance.

“Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump. He believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to achieve the objectives of the war through an agreement that will preserve our vital interests," Netanyahu said.