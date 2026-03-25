White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this evening (Wednesday) that the Iranian regime is looking for an "exit ramp" from the war.

“Following President Donald Trump’s powerful threat on Saturday evening, it was made clear to the United States that Iran wanted to talk. President Trump is willing to listen. As President Trump announced on Monday, the United States has been engaged over the last three days in productive conversations, which led the president to temporarily instruct the Department of Wra to postpone planned strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure only. The remaining elements of the Iranian regime have another opportunity to cooperate with President Trump," Leavitt said.

She emphasized: “We are close to achieving the core objectives of Operation Epic Fury ... Twenty-five days in, the greatest military the world has ever known is ahead of schedule and performing exeptionally."