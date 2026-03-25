The Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Defense Forces foiled a 10-member murderous terror cell from the Samaria village of Beita affiliated with Hamas.

The investigation found that not only did the cell carry out severe terror attacks in the past, but it was also planning to abduct an Israeli citizen.

One of the cell members dug an approximately six-meter-deep tunnel behind his home, which was meant to be used to hold hostages. Cell members even began conducting surveillance on a resident of the area as a target for abduction. The plan did not come to fruition after the terrorists assessed that they would have trouble carrying out the abduction.

Besides planning the abduction, the cell was very active during the past two years and carried out a series of explosive and shooting attacks. Among other things, the cell was responsible for explosive attacks on IDF forces in March and April of 2025, in which three soldiers were wounded, two severely.

During the arrests, the forces seized a large quantity of weaponry, including M-16 assault rifles and ammunition, operational explosives, and ready-to-use remote explosive devices.

Following the investigation by the Shin Bet and the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police, severe indictments were submitted to the Samaria Military Court against ten cell members. The defendants are charged, each according to their role, with offenses including attempted intentional homicide, shooting at a person, and attempted kidnapping.