Bodycam footage: Terrorist commander arrested IDF Spokesperson

IDF soldiers operated in the area of Mount Dov and apprehended a cell commander of the terrorist organization 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades'.

The terrorist organization 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades' is affiliated with Hezbollah, and its terrorists are taking part in attacks against IDF troops.

The activity was completed after prolonged intelligence surveillance, and the terrorist was transferred for further interrogation in Israel.

In footage from body cameras worn by soldiers of the Egoz Unit, the forces are seen surrounding the building where the suspect was staying and carrying out the arrest quietly and swiftly, with no injuries to Israeli forces.

Immediately after the capture, the cell leader was transferred into Israeli territory for intensive interrogation by Unit 504 (the human intelligence unit of Military Intelligence), in order to extract information on planned future attacks in the Temple Mount area.