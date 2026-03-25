During a targeted overnight ground operation by IDF troops on Wednesday in southern Lebanon, IDF troops identified armed Hezbollah terrorists.

The terrorists launched an anti-tank missile toward the forces. In a swift response, the troops engaged and eliminated the terrorists in a ground encounter.

During the activity, a combat officer was lightly injured. He was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that overnight, Israeli Air Force aircraft identified and eliminated a cell of Hezbollah terrorists who fired rockets toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon. No IDF injuries were reported in that incident.