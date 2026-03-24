The Government of Israel, today (Tuesday), approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar and Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz to allocate land at the Allenby Complex in Jerusalem for the construction of the permanent US Embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, Minister Sa'ar, and Minister Katz emphasized that this is a significant decision, which completes a major diplomatic move that began with President Donald Trump's courageous and historic decision during his first term to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US Embassy there.

The Prime Minister and the ministers added that the establishment of the permanent embassy building serves as a tangible, central, and long-term expression of the US’ commitment to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the resilience of the special relationship between the two countries. At a time when Israel and the US stand shoulder to shoulder in the campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime, this decision carries special significance. It serves as further evidence of the strength of the bond, the steadfast alliance, and the shared values and strategic partnership between our two countries.

The Prime Minister and the ministers expressed their gratitude to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee for his close cooperation, as well as to the personnel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who worked to advance and finalize this decision.