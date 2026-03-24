US President Donald Trump addressed the press at the White House on Tuesday about the ongoing war in Iran and claimed that Iran has given the US "a very big present."

When asked what made him trust the Iranians, Trump responded, "I don't trust anybody. I don't trust you. I mean, that's only because I know you. But if I didn't know you, I'd probably have more trust. But I don't trust anyone."

He continued, questioning the premise of the inquiry. "Why do you say that? Why do you say what makes you trust? Do you think I trust them? I don't trust them."

In response to a follow-up question about why he would engage in talks despite that lack of trust, Trump said, "Because they're going to make a deal. They're going to make a deal."

The President pointed to a recent development as evidence of progress. "They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money. And I'm not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize, and they gave it to us."

Pressed on whether the gesture was related to nuclear issues, Trump clarified that it was not. "No, it wasn't nuclear-related. It was oil and gas-related, and it was a very nice thing they did."

According to Trump, the move indicated that negotiations were being conducted with the appropriate representatives. "What it showed me is that we're dealing with the right people," he said, noting that much of Iran's leadership had been eliminated. "The leadership was killed, all gone. Khomeini, all gone, as the expression goes. The past Supreme Leader. And then the new Supreme Leader was racked up - at a minimum, racked up pretty good. And everyone else was gone."

He added that many figures in lower tiers of leadership had also been removed, but emphasized that the current group had followed through on commitments. "The present, the gift they made to us, was very significant. And they said they were going to do it, and it happened. And they're the only ones that could have done it."

When asked if the development was connected to the Strait of Hormuz, Trump confirmed that it was. "Yeah, it was related to the flow and to the Strait," he said.

He denied that negotiations were focused on determining control over the strategic waterway. "No, we're going to - we'll have control of anything we want," Trump stated.

The President said he preferred a resolution that would avoid further destruction. "If we can end this without more lives being lost, without knocking out $10 billion electric plants that are brand new and the apple of their eye, I'd like to be able to do that," he said.

However, he reiterated that certain conditions were non-negotiable. "They can't have certain things. I mean, you know the things. I don't have to go over the list, but again, it starts with no nuclear weapons, and they've agreed to that. There won't be any nuclear weapons. They're not going to have - and they're not going to have enrichment, any of those things."

Trump asserted that the United States currently holds a strong negotiating position. "I hate to say that we're in a very good bargaining position, but - and I hate to say that they're defenseless, because, you know, until that last missile is fired, they have little power. But we are in about the best bargaining position. We're way ahead of schedule."

He also outlined the extent of damage to Iran's military capabilities. "They have no Navy, and they have no Air Force, and they have no missile protection, and most of their missiles are gone. Most of their launchers we've killed - you know, we've killed about 82 percent of their launchers. So, even if they had a missile, they can't launch it."

Trump concluded by emphasizing US military strength. "We have the greatest military in the world. Nobody even comes close. We have the best military equipment in the world."