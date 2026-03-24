Residents of Be'er Sheva, southern Israel, were sent into a panic on Tuesday when a woman began marching through the streets while brandishing knives.

As the incident occurred, sirens began to sound in the city due to a missile launch from Iran, adding to the drama. The suspect can even be heard singing "Am Yisrael Chai," as she waved the knives at passersby.

A soldier and a civilian, who noticed what was happening and understood the immediate danger, acted with determination and managed to wrest control over the woman using a belt.

Officers from the Be'er Sheva police station arrived at the scene a short time later, completed the suspect's arrest, and took her for questioning.

Police said officers acted quickly upon arriving at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation, and initial suspicion suggests the woman was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Security officials emphasized that there is no suspicion of a security-related motive. The incident caused significant alarm among nearby residents during the siren. The suspect has been transferred to the authorities for further treatment and investigation.