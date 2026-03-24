In a comic yet almost tragic incident, a Likud staffer nearly found herself in a lot of trouble due to an error by MK Nissim Vaturi. The Likud lawmaker recently submitted a complaint to the police due to a series of harassing phone calls he claims to have received from anti-government activists and elements from abroad over the past few months.

Among the phone numbers passed to the Israel Police was also that of “A.," who recently began working for the Likud faction. A. regularly contacted Vaturi as part of her role to update him on votes and agenda items, but her number was mistakenly included on the list of harassers.

Because of this, the police contacted A.'s mother to ask if her daughter was home so they could come and arrest her on suspicion of harassing a public figure. The mother was surprised and updated that A. worked for the Likud and there had been a mistake.

Vaturi's office told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "MK Vaturi submitted a complaint to the police after, over the past months, he was harassed on the phone many times by Kaplan protesters and private numbers from anti-Israel elements in Iran and Turkey. Due to an unfortunate error, A.'s number was mixed into the list of harassers, and we regret this. May the entire nation of Israel have a kosher and quiet Passover."