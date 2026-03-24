חילוץ הגופה מהנהר כב"ה צפון

A man who was carried away by the current in the Jordan River was pulled from the water today (Tuesday) in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Four firefighting and rescue teams from the Galil-Golan station were dispatched to the scene and conducted intensive searches in an effort to locate the missing person in the river.

Once the man was located in the water, firefighters, together with the Northern District’s special rescue unit, began efforts to extract him. The rescue was carried out under particularly difficult terrain and current conditions, as teams were required to enter the flowing water to reach him and bring him to the riverbank.

A short time after he was pulled from the water in critical condition, his death was confirmed. The circumstances that led to him being swept away in the river are under investigation.

Galil-Golan regional commander, Deputy Fire Chief Natan Benshimol, said: “After intensive searches, the firefighters identified the missing person in the water. The teams entered the water under complex terrain and current conditions and rescued him to the riverbank, from where he was evacuated in critical condition."