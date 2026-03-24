Nadav Katan, a resident of the northern Israeli city of Nesher whose home suffered a direct hit by an Iranian missile, described the extreme damage in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio.

"Nothing's left. The walls were uprooted. Whatever was made of wood looks like a match. The walls became dust. I managed to take a few things," he recounted.

He admitted that this was "the first time I entered the shelter. In the past, I wouldn't go down to the shelter unless my kids were at my apartment. So I left the kids with their mother and came home. The neighbors here yelled that there was a siren. I can't explain it, and they weren't regular shouts, even though there wasn't an explosion. Something woke me up, and I just went down to the shelter."

He adds that he was the last resident to enter the building's shelter, and "something helped me, because I felt that something was helping me close the door. It was the blast, it was the explosion."

When he left, Katan could not process the extent of the damage. "It was a battle scene; smoke, dust everywhere, soot. You can literally see the light smearing in your eyes from the streetlights, but you're actually in a cloud of ruin. Slowly, I understood that my apartment sustained a direct hit. I look and say, 'The window that I was next to, I was lying there a moment ago in bed, and the walls were just uprooted.' Nothing remained. You walk into the apartment in the dark and rub your eyes. Whatever was wood turned into a match, and what was a wall has literally become limestone. Simply destruction."

"It's clear that if anyone was in the house, they wouldn't have survived. Apparently, some angel from above told me, 'Hello, wake up.' I don't know how to explain it," he added.