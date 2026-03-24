Turns out the most painful front of the war is behind closed doors - and 455 people have already stepped up to help. Here's why this can't wait.

Since the war began in Eretz Yisrael, large frum families across the country have lost their parnassah overnight. Businesses shut down. Income disappeared. Fathers who worked honestly their entire lives suddenly had nothing. And now - with Pesach days away - their fridges are empty and they have no way out.

These are not people who ask for help. These are chashuve, ehrliche families who lived with dignity their entire lives. Asking is painful. It is embarrassing. But when children ask for supper and there is nothing to give, there is no choice left.

To help a family make Pesach with dignity - donate here now

The worry is not abstract. Matzos, wine, basic groceries - expenses that were manageable before the war have become impossible. Parents lie awake asking the same question every night: How will we make Pesach? How do we keep our children from feeling the fear?

This is exactly where Meheira comes in - and how they help is what makes all the difference. No public food packages. No embarrassing lines. Meheira distributes food vouchers, quietly and discreetly, so families can walk into a store like anyone else, choose what they need, and buy food that fits their family's needs for Yom Tov. No labels. No shame. Real chessed - done with full kavod habriyos.

455 people have already donated, raising $23,785 toward a $50,000 Pesach goal. That means every family helped so far was made possible by people who decided not to look away. But the goal is only halfway there - and Pesach is not waiting.

Join the 455 people already making a difference - click here now

Every dollar goes directly to food vouchers. Every voucher goes directly to a family that has nowhere else to turn. A donation to Meheira does more than fill a shopping cart - it gives parents back their dignity, restores calm to a Yom Tov table, and lets children feel the joy of the chag without sensing their parents' fear.

We are $26,215 away from the goal. Pesach is coming. These families cannot wait.

No Jewish family should sit at the Seder table with an empty fridge. Help now - before it's too late: