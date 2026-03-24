In recent days, heavy and unusually large shrapnel fragments have crashed at the “Chesed Olam" farm in the Binyamin region, an area where aerial defense interceptions regularly take place.

This type of incident is not unusual here. Since the start of the war, the farm ranks fourth in the country for the number of sirens, with 366 alerts, just four short of the highest total. For a small farm, this underscores how central the area is within Israel’s air defense network.

A significant number of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel pass over the Binyamin region, and many are intercepted above it. As a result, shrapnel, direct byproducts of these interceptions, often falls across the area.

Farms like this are not just places to live. They are situated in sensitive locations, oversee vast open areas, and play a vital role in safeguarding the land and preventing hostile encroachment. Especially during wartime, their presence carries clear strategic and security importance as part of maintaining control on the ground.

This reality was evident again last week, when the farm’s main building was completely destroyed in a fire while the owner was serving in reserve duty in the north. The structure was used for daily operations and hosting volunteers, and all of its contents, equipment, supplies, and infrastructure, were lost, creating significant challenges for the farm’s continued functioning.

Farm owner, Uriya Tayari: “We live in one of the most siren-heavy areas in the country. Being here and protecting the land is a mission, but it’s not easy for families or volunteers. Even after the fire, we’re staying and continuing forward."

Governor of the Council, Yisrael Ganz: “Binyamin is on the front line of Israel’s defense. The farms and communities in this region are an integral part of maintaining a presence on the land and protecting strategic areas, all while facing daily challenges of these times. ‘Chesed Olam’ farm is a powerful example of this reality - it’s not an isolated case, but part of a region of critical strategic importance."