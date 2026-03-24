Rabbi Dov Kook of Tverya published a letter of encouragement to settlers known as Hilltop Youth following recent events that included the murder of Yehuda Sherman and reports of numerous arrests and evictions of Israeli homesteads.

In his letter, Rabbi Kook referred to the concept of "hills" while linking it to sources from the Talmud. According to him, "hills" is presented as a designation for mothers, and he emphasized the need for prayer for those involved.

The rabbi also attached a text of a prayer for the farms in which he wrote that one should pray, "by the merit of Nitzvet the mother of David, and by the merit of Ruth the Moabite, who is 'mother of the monarchy', and then ask for divine protection concerning the matter of the hilltop farmers."