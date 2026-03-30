Jonathan Davis, Vice President of External Relations and head of the Raphael Recanati International School at Reichman University, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and described an atmosphere of intense activity and personal commitment as the country continues to face wartime conditions.

Asked how the institution is coping, Davis responded with characteristic optimism. "When anyone asks me how we're doing, I always answer in Hebrew, ‘Dvash.’ Honey, everything is great, couldn’t be better," he said, while acknowledging that "at this time, we’re extremely busy because of everything that’s going on around us." He emphasized that the situation requires "tremendous personal attention to the students and their parents and the provision of tender, loving care."

In practical terms, campus life has shifted significantly. "There are no classes on campus," Davis explained, noting that all studies have moved online until Pesach in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines. A portion of the student body has remained, but "about 40 percent of the school itself left for overseas to be with their parents," a decision he described as understandable given the circumstances.

The institution has worked to accommodate all students, regardless of location. Those abroad continue their studies via Zoom, and exams scheduled before Pesach have been postponed. Meanwhile, students who remained in Israel have often chosen to stay with relatives, an experience Davis described as meaningful. Living with family, sharing meals, and even entering shelters together, he said, provides "an experience... no less educational in many ways than taking classes."

Davis highlighted the strong sense of unity both nationally and within the international school community. He stressed a policy of personal responsiveness, saying that any inquiry from students or parents is answered immediately. "I personally answer, at least while I’m awake, every email I get within minutes," he said, explaining that prompt replies help ease anxiety during uncertain times.

For students who stayed in the dormitories, efforts have been made to maintain a sense of community, including subsidized Friday night meals. Despite the absence of two campus rabbis currently serving in Lebanon, the school has continued religious and communal activities where possible.

During Purim, students gathered in shelters, including a synagogue located within the dormitories named after Lt. Col. Emmanuel Moreno, a former student who fell in combat. "We actually read Megillat Esther in that synagogue," Davis recalled, describing it as a meaningful moment under difficult conditions.

The campus continues to emphasize Jewish life and identity. Daily prayers and regular communal meals are a central part of campus life, and even during the war, efforts were made to maintain these routines. Davis noted that observant students know the campus remains "extremely user-friendly" for their needs.

He suggested that the current situation has reinforced, rather than created, students’ sense of identity. "These students voted with their feet. They’re here," he said, adding that their presence itself reflects their connection.

Davis shared a recent experience illustrating the impact of informal education. During a siren, he and a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, Moshe Schickler, took shelter alongside international students. Davis invited Schickler to speak briefly. The encounter, he said, left a deep impression. "It actually brought tears to a lot of these students," he noted, describing how they interacted with the survivor afterward. "Only in Israel," he said they would tell their parents, "can you go to shelter... together with a survivor."

The war has also directly affected the student body, with approximately 150 reservists from the international school currently serving, many of them lone soldiers. Davis expressed concern for their safety and emphasized ongoing efforts to maintain contact where possible.

He described being particularly inspired by these reservists, as well as by the support shown by their peers. Students who remain on campus assist those returning from service, creating "a tremendous amount of camaraderie," he said.

Reflecting on the broader situation, Davis drew parallels to historical challenges, describing the current period as both difficult and filled with opportunity. He pointed to what he called "the courage and unbelievable resilience" of Israeli forces, suggesting that the situation may present "a window of opportunity" to change the status quo.

Davis also highlighted the role of women in the war effort. "I’ll tell you the secret weapon. It’s women," he said, noting the significant contributions of female soldiers, including those studying at the institution. He emphasized their involvement across a range of roles, from combat to advocacy.

Despite the ongoing conflict, interest in studying at the international school has increased. Davis described the trend as defying expectations, revealing that "we have 40% more confirmations for studies here next year than we had last year at this time." He attributed this to a combination of factors, including strong Jewish identity and global campus dynamics.

He also noted the presence of Christian Zionist students, who come from various countries out of a connection to the Holy Land. Though a minority, he said, "we embrace them together with the other students on this campus."

Summing up his outlook, Davis concluded with a simple message: "Wartime, peacetime, day or night, Zionism is best."