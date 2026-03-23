Until we understand that weakness is not a virtue but a slow suicide, we Europeans will continue to take blows while responding with useless diplomatic notes that no one reads or takes seriously.

The German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, was explicit: “This is not our war, we did not start it. What does Donald Trump expect a handful or two of European frigates in the Strait of Hormuz to be able to do that the powerful U.S. Navy cannot?".

European frigates in the Strait of Hormuz? Useless, according to some. Better to leave everything to the American Navy, as if defending Europe’s interests were a subscription service. But it is not Europe’s war even when Tehran hangs one of Europe's citizens before the world?

At dawn in Tehran, the death sentence of a Swedish citizen was carried out. A noose, a body swinging, “Allahu Akbar," end of story.

“I learned with deep dismay of the execution of a Swedish citizen in Iran. In this difficult moment, my thoughts are with the family," said the Swedish Foreign Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, after recalling that the death penalty is “an inhuman and cruel punishment." That’s it?

Those who cannot defend their own children are no longer the father of anything. Kourosh Keyvani was sentenced for “spying for Israel," which in Iran is like saying “you ran a red light." Stockholm summoned the Iranian ambassador “to protest the execution of a Swedish citizen."

The EU “condemns." Kaja Kallas condemns. Sweden condemns. Everyone condemns. And then? Then nothing. Always nothing. And inside the walls of Evin, the Iranian regime quietly laughs.

Sovereignty is not begged for, it is exercised. And those who do not exercise it become prey.

Summoning the ambassador after they hang your citizen is the gesture of someone without claws, a signal of impotence. Because Europe has stopped believing that there are consequences worth imposing. And it is as if Iran were telling us: “Here, we kill yours and you can do nothing."

We are a bunch of cowards who have lost the sense of sovereignty and reciprocity.

Imagine for a moment a different reaction. Immediate expulsion of all Iranian diplomatic staff. Freezing all Iranian financial assets. Concrete support for internal dissidents, not just tweets. Strengthening military presence in the Gulf, in cooperation with the United States and Israel. Instead, no: we remain paralyzed by fear of “escalation," as if escalation had not already been ongoing for decades-and in one direction.

This collective cowardice has deep roots sunk into poisoned soil. After the end of the Cold War, we believed history was over, that soft power would suffice, that trade would tame everyone, and that if we put on the veil they would treat us with a bit more respect. We were very wrong.

A few years ago, a Swedish government delegation visited Iran. Led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Trade Minister Anna Linde, the delegation included eleven women. They all wore the Islamic veil the entire time while in Iran, even while proudly claiming their adherence to left-wing values and declaring themselves “proudly feminist." Perhaps because lucrative multi-billion contracts for major Swedish industrial groups were at stake in Iran, or because it has always been easier to stage scenes with Donald Trump than with Ali Khamenei. The fact is that no one said a word. A pathetic scene, worthy of Submission by Michel Houellebecq.

The world has returned to being Hobbesian: sovereign states, national interests, use of force. Iran understood this before we did, while we were discussing gender and ecological transition.

We are a civilization that has lost its sense of tragedy and reality. We prefer comforting narratives: “human rights," “multilateralism," “the international community," where we show up unarmed, with bouquets of flowers and press releases.

Nietzsche had foreseen the last man, the one who “blinks and says: ‘We have invented happiness.’" That’s what Europeans have become: we blink before the gallows and tweet our indignation.

But history grants no extensions to peoples who have forgotten they are alive and must defend themselves.