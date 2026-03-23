Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Parliament, has denied that the regime was negotiating with the US, after it was reported that he was representing it in those negotiations.

"Our people demand the complete and humiliating punishment of the aggressors. All officials stand firmly behind their Leader and people until this goal is achieved," Ghalibaf wrote on X.

According to the speaker, "No negotiations with America have taken place. Fake news is intended to manipulate financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which America and Israel are trapped."

Earlier in the day, US President Trump claimed the Iranians and the US have had "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East."

Later, the President reiterated the claims, declaring: "We have had very, very strong talks. We'll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement." According to Trump, the talks "went, I would say, perfectly. I would say that if they carry through with that, it'll end that problem, that conflict."

He added: "We're dealing with the man who, I believe, is the most respected and the 'leader.' It's a little tough - we've wiped out everybody."

An Israeli official told Axios that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been in touch with the parliament speaker, Ghalibaf.