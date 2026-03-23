Following the custom of reading the Parshat HaNesi’im (the section of the Tribal Princes) every day during the first twelve days of Nisan is more than just a ritual. In the midst of a "Shidduch Crisis," this isn't just a text to recite-it’s a survival guide. If everyone looking for a shidduch actually learned the lesson from these twelve leaders and their contributions, they would finally understand what it takes to build a real home.

The Trap of the "Identical" Resume

We live in a world of profiles where people are often reduced to a list of data points. When you look at the Torah’s description of the Princes, you see the same thing. The Torah repeats the exact same list of gifts twelve times: “One silver bowl, one silver sprinkling bowl, one gold ladle... full of incense." You have to wonder: why repeat it? Why not just list it once for everyone?

The Chasam Sofer (on Parshat Naso) gives a massive insight here. He explains that even though the gifts looked identical on the outside, they represented completely different worlds on the inside. As he puts it: “Even though the sacrifices were equal in weight, in their thought and intention, they were different."

The Lesson: Two people can have the same "resume"-same schools, same neighborhood, same age-but their internal essence is unique. We have to stop judging people by their external "specs" and start looking for the unique energy and intention they bring to the table.

Focus on the "Incense," Not the "Gold"

The Torah describes a “gold ladle full of incense." In the world of Nissuin (marriage), it’s easy to get distracted by the container.

The Gold Ladle is the outside: looks, money, and social status. It’s shiny, but it’s just a vessel.

The Incense (Ketoret) is the inside: character, kindness, and a refined heart.

Chazal teach that the sense of smell is the only thing that actually satisfies the "real" part of a person, not just the body. A home cannot stand on "gold" alone; it survives on the "fragrance" of someone's character. To get from the Nesi'im to Nissuin, you have to make sure you’re looking for the "incense" inside the ladle.

The "Nachshon-Spirit" vs. The Red Sea

Chazal (Sotah 2a) famously compare finding a match to the Splitting of the Red Sea. Why? Because the sea is a "cover" that hides all the life and beauty underneath.

Meeting a person is the same way; the surface can be like a stormy sea that hides the real person waiting on the other side. Nachshon ben Aminadav, the first Prince, was the individual who jumped in first. He didn’t focus on the scary water; he believed in the miracle hidden under the surface. To find a true match, you need that "Nachshon-spirit"-the courage to look past the surface "cover" and see the actual person.

The Lesson of the Hidden Calendar: Never Give Up Hope

There is a detail about the Parshat HaNesi’im that teaches us the most important lesson of all. While the Princes actually brought their gifts during the dedication of the Tabernacle in the month of Nisan, the Torah doesn't record the event until Parshat Naso-a portion we read much later in the year.

The Lesson: This shows that the timing of an event is sometimes more important than where it is "filed." In the world of shidduchim, timing is everything. The right person exists-the match is written and ready-but the "season" for the actual meeting hasn't arrived yet. Your personal story may already be written; you are simply waiting for the right season for it to be revealed.

The Bottom Line

The right person exists. They are already "in the book," and the match is ready. But we often walk right past the person we are looking for because we are looking at the wrong things.

Make sure you don't miss the meeting. By learning the lessons of the Nesi'im, you train yourself to look past the "Gold Ladle" of the resume and see the "Incense" of real character. Develop that "Nachshon-spirit" to look beneath the surface. If you do the work to see people for who they truly are, you’ll be ready when the right season finally arrives.

May we all see miracles this month and build homes full of light, happiness, and a real connection.