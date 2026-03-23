The Muslim Waqf is outraged by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's decision to keep the Burj Alluqluq complex in Jerusalem’s Old City closed despite significant pressure to reopen it.

In February, Minister Ben Gvir signed an administrative closure order for the site after it was determined that it served as a branch of the terror-supporting Palestinian Authority. Following the order, police forces closed the gates of the compound and immediately halted the organization’s activities.

Since the closure, Waqf officials and left-wing organizations have expressed rage over the unprecedented step and turned to legal channels in an attempt to challenge the decision. During March, three appeals were submitted against the order, arguing that the facility functions as a social institution.

The decision to keep the site closed despite the appeals is part of a new policy being led by Ben Gvir together with Jerusalem District Police Commander Maj. Gen. Avshalom Peled.

Sources close to Ben Gvir noted, “This policy has proven itself on the ground: a Ramadan month with no one murdered for the first time in a decade, and record Jewish presence on the Temple Mount, including prayer, singing, and dancing."

“We will not allow activities that undermine the State. Minister Ben Gvir is proud of the district commander who is implementing this policy and is constantly working against terrorism in the Old City and throughout Jerusalem," the sources added.