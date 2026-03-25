For years, Rachel, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to Israel with her only daughter, lived without extended family, without financial security, and without a support network. Each day, Rachel and her daughter would go to Be’er Sova, one of Leket’s nonprofit partner agencies, where they received hot, nutritious meals along with a meaningful social framework that gave them a sense of belonging and community.

Over the past two years, Rachel’s health has deteriorated, and the severe disability she suffers from no longer allows her to come and receive meals. Rachel’s daughter cares for her mother with great devotion, but the loss of their daily routine has deepened the emotional and financial challenges they face.

At Leket Israel, action was taken immediately to ensure Rachel would not be left behind. Now, when she hears the long-awaited knock at the door, she already knows volunteers are arriving with hot, nourishing meals and, just as importantly, companionship that helps ease the loneliness.

“Each time I wait eagerly for that visit," Rachel says. “Not only for the food, but also for the warmth and the smile. It gives us strength."

Donate to Leket Israel’s Maot Hittim campaign

Leket Israel Leket Israel

The Numbers Behind the Embrace

Rachel’s story is one of tens of thousands across Israel. Yet this year, in the shadow of Operation Roaring Lion, it carries even greater urgency. The complex security situation and the rising cost of living have led to a sharp increase in the number of people turning to Leket Israel due to food insecurity.

As an umbrella organization working in partnership with more than 300 nonprofit organizations, Leket Israel faces a more challenging mission than ever before: rescuing surplus food, fruit, vegetables, and cooked meals and distributing them each week to 470,000 Israelis in need, including seniors, children, and families facing hardship.

In light of the war’s impact and the growing need for assistance, the effort to ensure that no plate remains empty has truly become a national mission.

Leket Israel Leket Israel

Your Partnership Is Their Freedom

The tradition of Maot Hittim gives us the opportunity to ensure that this year as well, Leket Israel will distribute fresh, nutritious food to those in need ahead of Passover.

With a donation of NIS 180, Leket Israel will provide 36 hot, nutritious meals to people who need them ahead of the holiday. This is our moment to transform Passover for hundreds of thousands of people who cannot afford even basic food, and help ensure a holiday of nourishment, health, and dignity.

Together, we can make sure everyone has a kosher, satisfying, and joyful Passover.

Donate to Leket Israel’s Maot Hittim campaign