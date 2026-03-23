נחסמה כניסת משפחות שכולות ללא קרדיט

Court security officers on Monday barred bereaved families of victims of the October 7 massacre from entering a hearing at the Supreme Court of Israel.

The hearing concerns a petition filed by left-wing organizations demanding that doctors be allowed to enter Gaza, a move officially opposed by the Ministry of Defense.

Galia Hoshen, whose daughter Hadar was murdered during the massacre, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that they were denied entry on security grounds. According to her, it later emerged that Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit had issued a special order limiting attendance to lawyers only, despite Home Front Command guidelines allowing gatherings of up to 50 people.

“They told us that we cannot be let in because of the war," Hoshen said. “But it turns out that Justice Amit issued a special order allowing only lawyers inside, even though guidelines permit up to 50 people. The court belongs to the people."