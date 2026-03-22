Ben Gurion International Airport will move to a very limited operation format starting Monday morning amid repeated Iranian missile attacks. According to the framework approved by Transportation Minister Miri Regev following the recommendations of security officials, the number of passengers on outbound flights will be limited to 50 per plane, compared to 120-150 permitted until now.

The limit only applies to outbound flights. Inbound flights may continue carrying the regular number of passengers.

In addition to limiting passengers, the frequency of flights will be significantly reduced: only one landing and one takeoff will be allowed per hour, similar to the format introduced when the skies first reopened.

The consequences for travelers in the week before the Passover holiday are severe. El Al has already announced the cancellation of flights to dozens of destinations around the world until March 27. This is a blanket cancellation of approximately 25,000 airline tickets for passengers who planned to go on holiday abroad.