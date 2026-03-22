IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir approved plans on Saturday for the advancement of targeted ground operations in Lebanon, together with the General Staff forum, division commanders, and brigade commanders operating in the northern arena. The Chief of the General Staff expressed great appreciation for the commanders for their actions and the achievements they have attained in recent weeks.

According to Zamir, the Hezbollah terrorist organization "made a grave mistake when it chose to join the campaign against Israel. This decision harms both the terrorist organization and the State of Lebanon as a whole."

He stated that the message of the operations is clear: "There is no safe haven for the regime and its proxies. Any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel will be met with a determined, precise, and powerful response."

The Chief of Staff listed several significant accomplishments: "We have struck more than 2,000 targets, dozens of weapons storage facilities, and struck and eliminated hundreds of terrorists."

"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organization has only begun - at the conclusion of the operation in Iran, Hezbollah will remain alone and isolated. This is a prolonged operation, and we are prepared for it," he pledged.

Looking ahead, Zamir stated, "We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organized plan. We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from the border and long-term security is ensured for the residents of northern Israel. Alongside the strikes, the IDF is strengthening the forward defense posture in order to protect the residents of northern Israel."

He reiterated that "we are prepared for a prolonged operation and will continue to operate as required - both offensively and defensively - in order to ensure the long-term security of the residents of northern Israel."