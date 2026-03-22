Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued a statement calling for continued action against the Islamic Republic’s leadership while urging that civilian infrastructure be preserved.

Pahlavi stated that Iran should not be equated with the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that “Iran is not the Islamic Republic" and that “Iran must be protected." He stressed that the country’s civilian infrastructure “belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran," adding that it should be preserved. He described the regime’s infrastructure as a tool of repression, saying it is “the machinery of repression and terror," and asserted that “the regime must be dismantled."

He called on President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting what he described as the regime’s apparatus of repression, while avoiding harm to civilian infrastructure needed for the country’s eventual reconstruction. He urged that such infrastructure be spared, noting it is what Iranians “will need to rebuild our country." Pahlavi added that with support from the US and Israel, alongside what he termed the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, “the hour of Iran’s freedom is at hand."

His remarks come amid ongoing escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, marked by repeated strikes affecting both military and civilian infrastructure.

In recent days, Iranian missile and drone attacks have struck Israeli population centers and areas near key civilian infrastructure, including residential neighborhoods and transportation hubs, resulting in injuries and damage.

At the same time, strikes attributed to Israel and the US have targeted sites inside Iran, including energy-related facilities and other infrastructure, with reports indicating damage to systems that also serve civilian needs.

The broader regional tensions have also included attacks impacting infrastructure beyond Israel and Iran, including energy facilities and transportation routes.

Both sides have issued threats to further escalate the conflict. Iranian officials have warned of expanded attacks on regional infrastructure if additional strikes target their facilities, while President Trump has threatened further action against Iranian infrastructure amid rising tensions.