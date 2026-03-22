Avi Lavan, a resident of the Dimona neighborhood struck by a missile that caused widespread destruction, spoke on Sunday with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News and recounted the moments when he realized there had been a direct hit near his home.

“We went into the safe room (mamad). There was an explosion. I saw that the front door of my home was open and told my son I was going to close it. He wouldn’t let me, and seconds later we heard a huge ‘boom’ and the entire house shook. We didn’t understand what was happening and stayed in the mamad until Home Front Command allowed us to exit. When I came out, I was shocked by the debris. The house was completely destroyed," Lavan recounted.

טירן בניון תושב דימונה בשיחה עם ערוץ 7 צילום: ערוץ 7

Another resident, Tiran Benyoun, described the harrowing moments he endured. “There was a siren, and I parked my car. I went to visit my grandmother and mother, and then I saw the missiles. I dropped to the ground, and once it was over, I helped as much as I could until the rescue forces arrived."

City Council member Tzvi Yehuda Elyasaf added: “We all felt the impact and immediately understood the severity of the event. The force of the explosion made it very clear. Most of the residents in the neighborhood were in shelters, and that saved them. I have a neighbor who lives in a private house nearby; his house was completely destroyed, but the mamad remained intact.

We evacuated about 470 people, but the city is strong and united. We are doing everything necessary, and thankfully there are very few injuries, most of them minor. Residents remain hopeful, and we will build luxury buildings in this neighborhood, attracting even more residents."

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7