An unusual incident transpired shortly before the onset of the Sabbath in Bnei Brak last Friday when a woman dressed in haredi garb cut the sidelocks of a ten-year-old boy, claiming a ball the victim had been playing with struck her.

According to the boy's family, he was playing with a group of children in the street when their ball rolled and knocked over a garbage can that stood near the woman.

According to the boys, the ball did not hit or touch the woman, but she responded by pulling out a pair of scissors, approaching the boy, and cutting his sidelocks.

The child ran home crying, holding the hair that had been cut off. The family described him as shocked and scared by the incident.

Footage of the incident spread on social media, causing a great stir. Residents expressed deep shock at the violence against the young boy, and many called for an investigation and for the woman to be brought to justice.

The victim's family is considering its legal options.