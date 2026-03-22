Operation Epic Fury has entered its fourth week, and several points have occupied the minds of analysts. In each of them, the critical role and responsibility of the directors of the CIA and Mossad become clearer than ever:

Now, several important points are being raised these days:

The remaining leaders after the war between Israel and the United States against the despised and isolated “Islamic Republic" regime in Iran have no value or credibility among the Iranian people or on the global stage. The position of the third caliph-Mojtaba Khamenei-within this Shi’ite mullah Islamic caliphate structure is merely that of a tribal leader and a cult-like figure tied to the regime’s core. As Trump said:

“Terrorist thugs" and it has nothing to do with the 5,500-year-old nation of Iran.

And Trump rightly says: “Nobody wants to be a leader in Iran anymore" because each of them is a legitimate target of Israel’s Mossad, as the son of the “decapitated Tehran’s Dictator" holds the same sinister mindset and bitter hostility toward Israel and the United States.

Now, the CIA believes there are signs that Mojtaba, an innate criminal, is still alive but wounded, possibly having lost one leg, and his face severely altered. Due to the security vacuum created in Iran, even regime officials are apparently not allowed to see him, lest someone inform Mossad or the CIA.

In this battlefield, the regime’s core-mostly Anglophiles and Russophiles-continues issuing statements in his name, and in a new repulsive message, they have called the Iranian people’s uprising in January 2026 a “coup." He-who, for now, until he appears publicly, we may consider a worthless dead figure-continues to insult the Iranian people. Announcing his name without regard to the will and vote of the Iranian people was itself an act of insult and humiliation toward Iran and Iranians.

Protests in Iran before the war Erfan Fard

The regime’s apparatus of repression and its thuggish “Islamic Revolution" courts, ignoring the genocide of 40,000 Iranians by the Shi’ite mullahs, are still aggressively pursuing executions, torture, and imprisonment of the Iranian people. These criminal butchers, under false pretexts of cooperation with Israel and the United States, carry out executions, and a criminal like Ejei still issues sentences.

Continuous threats and slaughtering of activists, and regime brutality and savageness are on display. The shameless, ruthless regime punishes, shames, and executes all opponents of the regime’s dictatorship.

This Islamic terrorist regime has no shame in committing crimes at its final moments.

Trump, in coordination with Netanyahu, has deployed several thousand Marines and sailors to the Middle East and perhaps seeks to land troops on Iranian islands-such as Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf in an amphibious assault, as a ground option has emerged.

On the other hand, he sends a different signal:

Consider winding down the war on Iran.

Israel has different objectives in this war, and in these days, Mossad, with astonishing and commendable operations, is eliminating regime figures one by one, gradually placing the regime on a path toward easier collapse.

In no way, in the reality of today’s unstable, anarchic, and multipolar world politics, can Israel-on the verge of its 80th anniversary-gamble on the survival of Iran’s regime. The life and survival of Israel depend on this legitimate war, and the current regime in Tehran is a serious threat to the world, not only the USA or Israel.

It is a preventive intervention and hegemonic regime change to eliminate a terrorist gang of thugs and a cult of Islamic Shi’ite terrorism.

No one is safe from the Islamic Republic. They are a savage cult, with openly satanic tendencies, believing in nothing and committed to nothing. In human history, they will be remembered as Islamic criminals and villains, for whom nothing mattered except preserving the regime, and until the collapse of the that regime, they will continue firing, sending terrorists, and plotting crimes.

As of today, according to CENTCOM, the United States has struck 8,000 targets, yet the criminal war regime still launches missiles, carries out assassinations, and fires cluster bombs.

The US Marines have mobilized and are deploying an additional 4,000 Marines and 3 warships.

CIA Director Ratcliffe correctly stated: “Iran missiles pose future threats."

And today, the world saw that this global threat launched its fourth type of missile, with four different ranges (186, 621, 1243, 1864 miles). Now, the Iranian regime fires missiles at the USA-UK Diego Garcia Base in the Indian Ocean.

This was a message that it could also target cities such as Oslo, Paris, London, Munich, Rome, and Berlin. Europe can no longer remain silent and paralyzed. Europe fears the terrorism of the Tehran regime: Paris was once the center of activities and export of Khomeini’s thugs; Germany cooperated with the Tehran regime through MOIS; and London has been a center of regime lobbying and propaganda (BBC Persian), among others. But gradually, Europe is awakening from 47 years of negligence.

Iran has, in fact, extended the war beyond the Middle East and reached beyond the Middle East.

In conclusion, it must be said that the critical mission of Mossad and the CIA is far from over. After 22 days, Israel and the United States have still not achieved all their objectives, and a complete collapse has not yet occurred in the vast Iranian country. The regime’s repression apparatus, propaganda machine, and lobbying networks remain active, and more than 75 groups (from NIAC to reformists to VOA Persian to Russian and Chinese lobbies, etc.) support the Iranian regime outside Iran. The regime is still seeking survival and continuation.

In the Conservative Political Action Committee, HRH Reza Pahlavi has been invited as a key speaker in Dallas on the 26th of March 2026, roughly a month after Epic Fury Operations began. He is the symbol of Iranian identity and pride, and for many, he is the only legitimate alternative for the future of Iran.

Now, a Quds Force agent-under the title of foreign minister and part of the anti-Israel criminal circle-speaks of a complete and lasting end to the war and a ceasefire, but Trump has said he has no interest in a ceasefire. The Middle East remains a field of terrorist activities and destructive operations by the Islamic regime in Tehran, and with Mojtaba’s emergence, nothing has diminished in the aggressive and destructive behavior of this regime.

Iran’s fate remains uncertain and unclear, and the Tehran regime has fueled the flames of this war for 47 years. The hope of the Iranian people lies in the presence of The Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on the political stage and hope for his return to form a transitional government, so that the remnants of the old regime do not create a bloodbath and civil war during the transition.

The path to complete regime change in Tehran is a complex and winding one, and Netanyahu and Trump should be congratulated for standing on the right side of history.

Erfan Fard is a Middle East political analyst. His latest book, “Tehran’s Dictator," examines the theocratic era of Ali Khamenei, from 1989 to 2026.