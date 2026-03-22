זירת הנפילה בערד יוסי זליגר/TPS

Photographer Yossi Zeliger documented this morning (Sunday) the destruction at the missile impact site in Arad, where homes were heavily damaged, some completely destroyed and others burned.

Among the scenes captured was a note placed on a bookshelf in one of the homes reading “Clean for Passover," indicating that the family had already been preparing for the upcoming Passover holiday.

Soroka Medical Center reported that 115 injured people were evacuated following the missile strike, including 9 in serious condition. A total of 31 patients were hospitalized, among them 18 children.

The hospital stated: “Upon receiving reports of the incident, reinforced teams were activated at Soroka, working quickly to receive the injured and provide medical treatment according to their condition and the nature of their injuries, some of which were very severe."