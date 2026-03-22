On the morning of March 19, three young men-Saleh Mohammadi, 19, Saeed Davoudi, 21, and Mehdi Ghasemi-who were all arrested during the January protests in Iran, were publicly hanged in Qom after being convicted of “waging war against God," according to the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan News Agency.

The executions followed grossly unfair trials without any semblance of due process, with forced “confessions" obtained under torture.

Dozens of other protesters arrested in January have been handed death sentences by the regime and remain at risk of similar executions, among them children and teenagers. In addition, tens of thousands of detainees from January, and hundreds of individuals arrested during the current war, are at grave risk of fast-tracked trials that could result in more death sentences.

One of the three hanged, Saleh Mohammadi, a wrestler who turned 19 in prison on March 11, was sentenced to death by a Qom court on February 4-less than three weeks after his arrest over the alleged killing of a security agent during protests, a charge he denied.

He told the court his “confessions" had been extracted under torture, but the court dismissed his claims and ordered his public execution at the alleged crime scene.

A source told Amnesty International that his hands had been fractured from beatings.

A day before, on March 18, another individual, Kouroush Keyvani, a dual Iranian-Swedish national who was arrested in June 2025, was hanged on alleged charges of “espionage" for “sending images and information from sensitive locations," according to the Judiciary’s Mizan News Agency.

Shamefully, the Swedish Government has been silent over the murder of one of its citizens by the barbaric Iranian regime apart from an inadequate statement by Sweden’s limp Foreign Minister, Maria Stenergard over the murder of a Swedish citizen who had been rotting and tortured in an Iranian prison prior to his barbaric execution.

Remember: Those who demonstrate to back the Iran Regime, are backing this.

Barry Shaw is a fellow at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.