Following the Iranian missile strikes in Dimona and Arad, which left more than 100 people injured, the new measures were decided after a special situational assessment. According to the updated guidelines, which came into effect this morning, gatherings in these areas are limited to up to 50 people, provided there is access to a protected space. In addition, educational activities in schools are suspended. The new policy is expected to remain in place at least until Tuesday evening.

Even before the tightening of restrictions, Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced that there would be no classes nationwide on Sunday and Monday.

זירת הנפילה בערד דוברות המשטרה; סטילס: דובר צה"ל

On Saturday evening, 88 people were injured by a direct hit from an Iranian missile in Arad. Ten people were seriously injured, including a five-year-old girl, and 19 were moderately injured.

In Dimona, 39 people were injured in several impact sites from a direct missile strike, including a 12-year-old boy in serious condition and a woman in her 40s in moderate condition.

זירת הפגיעה בדימונה דוברות מד"א

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement following the attacks: “This is a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future. A short while ago, I spoke with the mayor of Arad, Yair Maayan, and asked him to convey, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, our prayers for the recovery of the wounded. I have instructed my office’s Director-General to provide all necessary assistance together with all government ministries."

“I commend the emergency and rescue forces currently operating on the ground and call on everyone to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command. We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts," Netanyahu added.