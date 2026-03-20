פקודת הקשר של מפקד חטיבת גולני, אלוף-משנה ע' דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, troops from the Golani Brigade, operating under the command of the 36th Division, began targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon to expand the forward defense posture.

הכנות חטיבת גולני לכניסה לפעילות קרקעית ממוקדת בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

To date the troops have dismantled dozens of Hezbollah terrorist organization infrastructure sites belonging, located weapons, and eliminated several terrorists in close-quarters encounters, with aerial support.

The IDF will continue to operate with force against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to come to Israeli civilians.