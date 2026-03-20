President Trump’s war against Iran was launched on a clear and confident assumption: remove the regime’s top leadership and the system would collapse. The decapitation of the Supreme Leader, senior political figures, and key military commanders was expected to trigger rapid disintegration-or at least force a weakened regime to negotiate on American terms. That assumption has now been tested, and it has failed. As I argued before the war began, decapitation was more likely to trigger escalation and expand the conflict than lead to a regime change in Iran.

Despite severe blows, the Islamic Republic remains intact enough to fight, retaliate, and impose real costs across the region. It continues to strike Israel, threaten Gulf stability, and target U.S. assets. The expectation of swift collapse has given way to a far more complicated reality: Iran is not a brittle, leader-centric regime, but a layered security state with institutional depth. Remove individuals, and the system bends-but it does not break.

This is the central strategic turning point. Once the theory of rapid collapse failed, the war inevitably expanded. What began as a targeted campaign has evolved into a broader confrontation involving energy infrastructure, maritime security, and civilian systems. The Strait of Hormuz is no longer a background concern; it is a live strategic fault line. At this stage, the conflict is no longer confined to the Middle East. It has become a global economic issue.

That shift makes the current trajectory unsustainable. A war without a defined political end-state cannot remain limited indefinitely. It either contracts through negotiation or expands through escalation. There is no stable middle ground.

In practical terms, President Trump now faces two real options.

The first is deescalation leading to a negotiated settlement. This would mean accepting that the regime has survived the initial shock and recalibrating objectives accordingly. Washington could still claim success, arguing that Iran’s military capabilities were significantly degraded and deterrence restored. But it would fall short of the war’s implicit promise of decisive transformation. The regime would remain in place, and Tehran would frame survival as victory. For Israel, this outcome would raise serious questions about whether the threat has been resolved or merely deferred. Yet this path has one decisive advantage for the US: it prevents the conflict from spiraling into a wider regional and global crisis.

The second option is escalation toward regime change. This is the only path that could still produce a decisive outcome. But it comes at a far higher cost. Airpower alone is unlikely to collapse the system; a ground component would likely become unavoidable. Once escalation reaches the level required for regime change, the war ceases to be a limited campaign and becomes an open-ended effort to reorder Iran itself. That introduces the risk of civil conflict, internal fragmentation, regional spillover, and prolonged instability. A fractured Iran would not produce strategic clarity; it would produce a vacuum-one that hostile actors could quickly move to exploit.

For the United States, this is a critical distinction. The objective should not simply be the destruction of the current regime. It must be the preservation of a stable regional order. Those are not the same thing. The removal of a government does not guarantee the emergence of stability; in many cases, it produces the opposite. Without a credible postwar framework, regime collapse risks creating a more dangerous environment than regime survival.

There is, however, a third path-one that is less often declared but frequently followed: a prolonged war of attrition.

Sustained strikes, intermittent escalation, maritime confrontation, and ongoing instability without a decisive end-state. This is the most likely trajectory if no clear decision is made. It may also be the most dangerous. It would keep the region in a state of constant tension-all while failing to resolve the underlying conflict.

This is the real danger now: not a difficult decision for deescalation or a bold decision for escalation, but strategic drift-a war that continues because it cannot be easily ended, even though its original premise has already collapsed.

At the same time, a subtle divergence is emerging between Israeli and American strategic horizons. Israel, facing a direct threat, has strong incentives to push for deeper degradation of Iran’s capabilities, potentially even regime collapse. The United States, however, must weigh global commitments, economic stability, and the risk of a wider systemic crisis. These are not contradictory interests, but they are not identical either.

That divergence makes clarity even more urgent. Washington cannot indefinitely pursue a war defined by an objective that no longer aligns with reality. The assumption that decapitation would produce collapse has been disproven so far. What remains is a narrowing set of choices, each with significant consequences.

Trump’s most likely course will be to escalate tactically in order to deescalate politically-apply additional pressure to strengthen his negotiating position, then pivot toward a settlement that can be presented as a strategic success. That approach may offer a way out. But it also depends on a fragile assumption: that escalation can still be controlled. In conflicts of this scale, control is never guaranteed.

Wars built on confident assumptions eventually confront hard limits. In Iran, that moment seems to have arrived. The United States must now decide whether to end the war short of its original ambition or to expand it far beyond its initial scope. Both options carry risk. But the most dangerous course is to continue a war whose logic no longer holds-hoping that reality will align with an illusion.

(On the other hand, a type of Cold War that does not involve regime change but keeps Iran from obtaining or manufacturing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles can probably be lived with and maintained by Israel, no matter what Trump decides, ed.)

Dr. Reza Parchizadeh is a political theorist and security analyst focused on Iran, regional security, and U.S. strategic policy. He has advised U.S. and Israeli governments on national security matters and has spoken at the United States Congress on pathways to political change in Iran. His analyses are widely published and cited across international policy and media outlets.