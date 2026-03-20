Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, 86, was recently hospitalized in Hawaii following a medical event. The incident occurred on the island of Kauai, where Norris has had a home since 2015, and the cause of the event has not been disclosed.

According to reports, Norris is fully conscious and in good spirits, but no further details about his condition or the nature of the event have been provided. His representatives have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

Last week, Norris celebrated his 86th birthday, and in a post on social media, he wrote, "I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know. G-d Bless, Chuck Norris."

Norris is a Republican who supported Donald Trump in the US presidential elections. He visited Israel ten years ago and shared his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He is known as a supporter of the State of Israel and its right and duty to maintain a military advantage in the "tough neighborhood" of the Middle East.

Norris starred in over 30 films, including "Delta Force (1986), Delta Force 2 (1990), and The Expendables 2 (2012). He starred in the action series Walker, Texas Ranger from 1993 to 2001.