Duvi Honig is the Founder/CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce



When President Donald Trump warned NATO to stand with the United States in defending the Strait of Hormuz-or face a “very bad" future-he did more than issue a geopolitical warning. He exposed a long-standing imbalance that many have been unwilling to confront.



For decades, the United States has carried the backbone of global security while many of its allies have benefited from that protection without showing consistent alignment, reciprocity, or even basic gratitude. President Trump’s message signals that this era of one-sided alliances is being challenged.



But there is another truth-equally important, and far more overlooked.



As President Trump rightfully demands recognition and respect for America from NATO, he should also demand something the world has long denied: a clear and unequivocal apology-and overdue gratitude-to the State of Israel.



Because if there is one nation that has stood on the front lines of global security, often at great cost and with minimal support, it is Israel.



Consider the ongoing threats to global shipping and stability stemming from the Iranian-backed Houthi regime in Yemen. For years, these forces have hijacked vessels, attacked commercial routes, and disrupted one of the most critical arteries of global trade. The Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways are not regional concerns-they are lifelines for the world economy.



And yet, when decisive action was required, it was not NATO that led.



It was Israel.



Israel stepped forward to confront a threat that had already destabilized international commerce and endangered economies across continents. In doing so, it protected not only its own citizens, but the broader global system that so many nations depend on.



And what did Israel receive in return?



Not appreciation.

Not recognition.



But condemnation.



Time and again, in the United Nations and across European capitals, Israel was criticized for taking action against a threat that others had failed to address. Instead of acknowledging Israel’s role in restoring stability, many governments chose political convenience-issuing condemnations while quietly benefiting from the very security Israel helped restore.



This is the uncomfortable reality President Trump is now bringing into the open.



An alliance cannot function on selective loyalty. NATO was built on the principle of collective defense-yet too often, that principle appears conditional. The expectation remains that America will lead, fund, and defend, while others reserve the right to criticize, hesitate, or disengage when action becomes difficult.



At the same time, Israel-one of the most consistent and effective partners in confronting shared threats-is repeatedly treated as expendable in the court of international opinion.



This contradiction is no longer sustainable.



There is also a deeper and more troubling factor at play. In parts of Europe, internal political pressures have reshaped foreign policy decisions. Rising extremism, shifting demographics, and fear of backlash have made it increasingly difficult for leaders to take principled stands-particularly when it comes to supporting Israel.



The result is a dangerous pattern: silence in the face of aggression, and criticism directed at those willing to act.



That is not diplomacy. That is avoidance.



President Trump’s willingness to call out “non-responsive allies" is therefore not just justified-it is necessary. It restores a measure of accountability to international alliances, where commitments must be matched by action, not rhetoric.



But accountability must be applied consistently.



If NATO and its member states are to be challenged for failing to fully stand with the United States, then the international community must also be challenged for its treatment of Israel.



Because the truth is straightforward: Israel has done what others would not.



It has confronted threats that endangered global trade.

It has acted where others hesitated.

It has absorbed the consequences-military, political, and diplomatic-on behalf of a world that often refuses to acknowledge it.



That reality demands more than quiet acceptance.



It demands recognition.

It demands gratitude.

And it demands an apology.



An apology for the reflexive condemnations that followed necessary actions.

An apology for the double standards applied time and again.

An apology for benefiting from Israel’s courage while publicly distancing from it.



As President Trump pushes for a recalibration of alliances and insists that America be treated with the respect it has earned, he has a unique opportunity to also reset the global conversation around Israel.



Not as a nation perpetually on the defensive-but as a country that has consistently contributed to the security and stability of the international system.



The world should not wait for the next crisis to once again rely on Israel’s strength while denying it legitimacy. That cycle must end.



Because when this moment passes-as it inevitably will-there will be those who attempt to rewrite the narrative. There will be renewed claims of unity, shared values, and collective leadership.



But credibility is not built on words after the fact. It is built on actions taken in real time.



The United States will remember who stood with it.

Israel will remember who stood against it.



And the world will be judged accordingly.



President Trump has already begun saying what others would not. Now is the time to go one step further.



Demand recognition for America from NATO.

And demand a long-overdue apology-and gratitude-for Israel.



