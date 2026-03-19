Creator Evyatar Rosenberg produced another video based on animation and artificial intelligence, in which the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Esmail Qaani, is portrayed as allegedly acting as an agent against senior figures in the Iranian regime.

In the video, Qaani is seen climbing a tall tower and slipping a sugar cube into a room where Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, is sitting-an act that supposedly enables an airstrike on the location.

Meanwhile, on social media, rumors and conspiracy theories are spreading regarding Qaani’s disappearance and why he was not included among those reported killed in Operation Roaring Lion.