תיעוד: תינוקות בעגלות בלב העימותים נחמן ברנד, חדשות כל העולם

Haredi extremists attempted to prevent construction on the light rail in Jerusalem on Thursday and gathered to protest with infants in strollers.

After police threw dozens of stun grenades at the demonstrators, Jerusalem District Commander Avshalom Peled ordered that the officers involved be removed from the scene and taken for questioning immediately.

According to police, "Rioters arrived at Yehezkel Street to damage light rail infrastructure. They forcefully broke into the construction site and clashed with workers while cynically and dangerously exploiting infants whom they brought with them in strollers, using them as 'human shields' against the police forces. In addition, the rioters used the infants and strollers to block traffic."

The police reported that an officer declared the demonstration an illegal riot and provided the protesters with "reasonable time" to leave willingly. "When the rioters refused to obey instructions and continued their violence, the police forces began to disperse them using force and riot dispersal means to restore the normal fabric of life and prevent further damage," the police stated.

It was also stated that three officers were attacked by rioters and were injured. One of them, according to the police, was bitten by a rioter. The police did not note if arrests were made.