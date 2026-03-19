A new study published by Policy Exchange highlights significant differences between British Muslims and the wider UK public in their attitudes toward the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The report, authored by Dr. Rakib Ehsan, is based on polling conducted by JL Partners between March 2 and March 13, 2026, surveying 2,223 UK adults alongside an additional sample of 1,031 British Muslims.

According to the findings, the British public overall is largely opposed to direct UK involvement in military action against Iran. Nearly half oppose joining US-Israel strikes, while only 18% support such action. The most common position among respondents was neutrality, followed by support limited to diplomatic measures.

However, the study identifies a “profound divergence" in how British Muslims view the conflict. While 14% of the general population believed Iran was not a significant threat prior to the strikes, that figure rises to 45% among British Muslims. Half of British Muslim respondents described the strikes as “definitively wrong," compared to 17% of the wider public.

The report also notes differences in perceptions of the motivations behind the military action. British Muslims were more likely to cite control over oil supplies as a factor, with 40% endorsing this view compared to 15% of the general population.

Attitudes toward global powers further illustrate the divide. While only 8% of the general public expressed a favorable view of Iran, this increases to 39% among British Muslims. In contrast, British Muslims were found to hold more negative views toward the United States and Israel than the wider population.

The study also shows that British Muslims have comparatively more favorable views of countries such as China and Russia. Net favorability ratings for both countries were positive among British Muslims but strongly negative among the general public.

In addition, the report highlights differences in media consumption. While the broader population primarily relies on traditional outlets such as the BBC and ITV News, British Muslims are more likely to access information through platforms including Al Jazeera, social media applications such as TikTok and Instagram, and online commentators.

Interest in the conflict is high across the board, with 62% of the general public reporting they are following developments closely. Among British Muslims, this rises to 81%.

The study also points to concerns about domestic impact, with nearly 80% of respondents expecting increases in energy and petrol prices as a result of the conflict. Almost half of the general public reported being “very concerned" about the cost-of-living implications.

According to Policy Exchange, the findings indicate broader differences in how British Muslims and the wider public interpret international affairs, as well as how global events may influence domestic social cohesion.