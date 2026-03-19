HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu is Chief Rabbi of Tzfat.

The Gemara tells about the judgment of the nations of the world in the days of the Mashiach:

“Rabbi Chanina bar Pappa expounded, and some say Rabbi Simlai: In the future, the Holy One, blessed be He, will bring a Torah scroll, place it in His bosom, and say: Whoever occupied himself with it, let him come and receive his reward. Immediately the idolaters gather and come in a mixed multitude, as it is said, ‘All the nations were gathered together,’ etc. The Holy One, blessed be He, says to them: Do not enter before Me in mixed-up state, but let each nation enter with its scribes" (Avodah Zarah 2a).

Rome

Immediately the kingdom of Rome enters first. Why? Because it is important, for its influence extends throughout the world. And the Holy One, blessed be He, says to them: In what did you engage yourselves? They say before Him: ‘Master of the Universe, we established many marketplaces, we built many bathhouses, we accumulated much silver and gold, and we did it all only for Israel, so that they might engage in Torah.’" Even though this was not their true intention, the development of the world assists Torah study (Yaavetz).

Persia

The kingdom of Rome exits, and the kingdom of Persia enters after it, followed by all the other nations of the world. The Gemara asks: Why are these two nations (Rome and Persia) mentioned by name while the others are not? It answers that both are extremely significant, for “these will extend their kingdoms until the coming of the Mashiach" (Avodah Zarah 2b).

The Maharal explains that Persia represents the kingdom of Ishmael -that is, Islam - and Rome represents Edom, which is Christianity and the countries which were dominated by it.

In the Future Persia Will Fall to Rome

The Tosafot ask: But in Sanhedrin it is stated that Persia will in the future fall to Rome. If so, Persia will not rule until the days of the Mashiach? They answer that after the Christians conquer the Ishmaelites, “the kingdom of Rome will spread over the entire world for nine months." These nine months will be like the period of pregnancy, during which Israel will grow like a fetus in its mother’s womb, and afterward will be born, as it is said: “Therefore He will give them up until the time when she who is in labor has given birth; then the remainder of his brethren shall return to the children of Israel" (Micah 5:2; Sanhedrin 98b).

The Wars of Rome and Persia

In the Gemara in Yoma (10a) there is a dispute on this matter. According to Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi in the name of Rebbe, “Rome will in the future fall into the hands of Persia." Likewise, Rabbah bar bar Chanah said in the name of Rabbi Yochanan in the name of Rabbi Yehudah bar Ilai: “In the future Rome will fall into the hands of Persia, by an a fortiori argument: Just as the First Temple, which was built by the descendants of Shem and destroyed by the Chaldeans - the Chaldeans fell into the hands of the Persians; so too the Second Temple, which was built by the Persians and destroyed by the Romans - should the Romans not fall into the hands of the Persians?"

In contrast, Rav holds that it is a royal decree that “Persia will fall into the hands of Rome." Afterward Edom will rule for nine months, like a “pregnancy" before the birth of the kingdom of the Mashiach in Israel.

Interpreting the Two Views in Our Time

In our days it is possible to understand both views, which appear contradictory. On the military level, Persia and Islam do not have the power to stand against the strength of Edom, the Christian nations. Therefore America defeats Iran and leaves it with no possibility of standing on its own. Nevertheless, the Muslim religion is eroding the countries of Europe from within by spreading Islam and weakening their strength. It has begun to do so also in the United States.

At the end of their struggle, Israel comes and unites the positive elements of the Eastern world with the positive elements of the Western world, and adds Israel’s unique dimension.

The State of Israel

Whoever reads the preceding chapter in Micah (4) sees that its description fits what we have seen and continue to see in the State of Israel. First there will be the ingathering of the exiles:



“In that day, says the Lord, I will assemble the lame and gather the outcast and those whom I have afflicted; I will make the lame a remnant and the scattered a mighty nation, and the Lord will reign over them on Mount Zion from now and forever."

Afterward the prophet describes four stages of kingship:



“And you, O Tower of the Flock, hill of the daughter of Zion, unto you it shall come; the former dominion shall come, the kingdom of the daughter of Jerusalem."

The Malbim explains the concept of the “Tower of the Flock" as a description of the gathering of the dispersed of Israel into a tower that protects the flock so that they will not scatter or be harmed. This tower continues to grow into the “stronghold of the daughter of Zion," a fortified fortress.

Afterward comes “the former dominion" - that is, a certain degree of governance and leadership, similar to what Israel had in the early days before the establishment of monarchy when judges led them. Finally comes “the kingdom of the daughter of Jerusalem" - a permanent kingdom, the kingdom of the House of David.

Israel Develops and Strengthens Against Its Enemies

In these chapters the prophet compares Israel to a fetus developing during pregnancy (Micah 4:9-10; Micah 5:2). At first it is small: “And you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the thousands of Judah…" From you will emerge a ruler, as our forefather Jacob prophesied: “From you shall come forth one who is to be ruler in Israel, whose origins are from ancient days."

Afterward Israel will strengthen and strike its enemies like a devouring lion: “And the remnant of Jacob shall be among the nations, in the midst of many peoples, like a lion among the beasts of the forest, like a young lion among flocks of sheep, who, if he passes through, tramples and tears, and none can rescue. Your hand shall be lifted up over your adversaries, and all your enemies shall be cut off."

Amen veAmen.