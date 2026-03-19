בעבור זה עשה ה' לי בצאתי ממצרים

"On that day, you must tell your child, ‘It is because of this that G-d acted for me when I left Egypt’." (Shemot 13:8).

What is the strength of the people of Israel?

How has Am Yisrael succeeded in transmitting our tradition and our commitment to the Torah despite thousands of years of adversity and hatred of Israel? How is it that the younger generation mostly accepts this tradition despite persecution?

One of the most important reasons is the puzzling fact in the sentence

בעבור זה עשה ה' לי בצאתי ממצרים. G-d acted for me.

The father demonstrates and emphasizes that private Divine Providence entitles him to protection for generations. It allows him to escape slavery and gain the right to freedom.

עשה ה' לי בצאתי G-d did this for me.

The child receives the family story in the framework of the Seder night in an atmosphere of family warmth. He gets the feeling that he is truly an important part of a chosen people.

עשה ה לי בצאתי ממצרים G-d did it for me when I left Egypt.

One has the power to be freed with the help of Hashem.

This is what the younger generation learns from the Haggadah that the fathers composed.

A happy, kosher Passover holiday!

חג פסח כשר ושמח!

Rabbanit Miriam Hauer, a lifelong teacher of Tanach to people of all ages, lives in Jerusalem. Her late son, Rabbi Moshe Hauer z"l, was executive vice president of the Orthodox Union.